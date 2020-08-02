10 Cool But Rude Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

Tom Gray... didn't have a clue what [the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles] were and most of the parents didn't... He really was about ready to fire me because I kept bugging him about it. One night, we went and had a drink and I realized he had a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old... I just told Tom, 'You got two kids at home. Just ask them about the Turtles.' This was in Beverly Hills. I lived in Long Beach. When I got back to Long Beach that night, which takes about an hour, there's a message on my [answering machine] and Tom leaves a message: 'Herbs, babes..., get your buddy and meet me tomorrow morning for breakfast in Westwood and let's talk about this.' All of the sudden, he started to see the light.