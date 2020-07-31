Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Shows Ant-Man’s Army Of Giant Ants

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's almost hard to believe, but Avengers: Endgame arrived in theaters over a year ago. The Russo Brothers did the impossible with their pair of Avengers flicks, balancing a massive cast of characters and a slew of surprises. Due to how much narrative mileage had to be covered, there were quite a few concepts and ideas that never made it to the light of day. And now we can see concept art featuring Ant-Man's army of giant ants.