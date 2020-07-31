Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Shows Ant-Man’s Army Of Giant Ants

Leave a Comment
It's almost hard to believe, but Avengers: Endgame arrived in theaters over a year ago. The Russo Brothers did the impossible with their pair of Avengers flicks, balancing a massive cast of characters and a slew of surprises. Due to how much narrative mileage had to be covered, there were quite a few concepts and ideas that never made it to the light of day. And now we can see concept art featuring Ant-Man's army of giant ants.
Since Avengers: Endgame arrived in theaters and became the highest grossing movie of all time, we've been treated to a constant flow of new information about the blockbuster, including a ton of cut concepts and unused concept art. Now we've been treated to the latter, featuring Ant-Man's army of giant ants taking on a Chitauri Leviathan. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? The Leviathan are a giant and very dangerous Chitauri creature that has popped up a ton of times throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And the visual of seeing super sized ants taking them on is certainly striking. And while Ant-Man had some awesome moments in the final Avengers: Endgame battle, he didn't call upon an army of ants and use Pym tech to blow them up in size.
The above image comes to us from the social media of visual artist Jackson Sze, who is a Senior Visual Development Artist at Marvel Studios. Sze has contributed to a variety of iconic Marvel blockbusters, including Black Panther, both Ant-Man movies, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He clearly knows Scott Lang's powers well, and exactly how they might translate to the iconic final battle of Avengers: Endgame.
The Chitauri Leviathan debuted in Joss Whedon's The Avengers, which brought together the heroes of the MCU for the very first time. They were a massively destructive force in the Battle of New York, with powerful heroes like Hulk needed to take them down. So when they showed up in Avengers: Endgame alongside Thanos' massive army, the final battle seemed daunting.
Luckily Hulk's snap worked, and the cavalry came. And during the final battle we saw Valkyrie single-handedly taking out a Leviathan. And while Ant-Man didn't unleash an army of giant ants, he did become Giant Man and took out the beasts himself. Additionally, one of the Levianthans nearly crashed onto Rocket Raccoon, before Thanos and his forces turned to dust thanks to Tony's snap.
Avengers: Endgame has the potential to be the last time we see Chitauri Leviathans in action, because presumably Tony snapped them all out of existence after swiping the Infinity Stones from Thanos. Then again anything seems possible within the MCU, as upcoming projects like The Eternals, Black Widow, and What If...? going backward in the timeline.
