WTF, Michael Jackson Wanted A Starring Role In Bryan Singer’s X-Men Movie?

Reading the behind-the-scenes account on the original X-Men, is miraculous that the movie turned out as good as it did. The Hollywood Reporter explores the various allegations that have plagued Bryan Singer over the course of his career (allegations that the director continues to deny). They also lay out the string of high-profile screenwriters that contributed to the various phases of the X-Men script, with everyone from Joss Whedon and Ed Solomon to Christopher McQuarrie taking a crack at the mutants.