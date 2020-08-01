Radiohead, Alice Cooper And More Artists Who Wrote Rejected James Bond Theme Songs

Both songs were ultimately seen as too somber, and even though Sam Mendes really wanted to use “Spectre” somewhere in the film, it just didn’t fit the sonic landscape already in play. Instead, Sam Smith’s “Writing’s On The Wall” became the title track for Spectre, and not only went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song, but also caused a bit of controversy among fans as to whether or not the song itself fit in with the film. Though, if either Radiohead track was to be considered an effective contender for those honors, “Spectre” wins over “Man of War.”