Why The Flash Will Be More Than Just A ‘Time Travel’ Movie, According To Director Andy Muschietti

Warner Bros. and DC have a number of films that are currently in development, but one project that fans have been waiting years for is The Flash. The Scarlet Speedster has, ironically, been slow out of the gate when it comes to a solo film. Thankfully though, it now seems that things are finally moving forward under director Andy Muschietti. While the It filmmaker hasn’t shared much about his DCEU entry, he recently explained why the film is more than just a blockbuster about time travel.
Andy Muschietti recently acknowledged that The Flash is definitely a time travel story, but he also stressed that it’s filled with heart. This is especially true of one particular plot point in the film:
It is a story of time travel: Flash travels back to try to save his mother. It is a spectacular action movie but it has a big heart.
During his interview with Orden 67, Andy Muschietti also referred to The Flash as a “very special story.” Not only that, but he also went on to call is a superhero movie with “a heart and a soul.”
Many have been speculating on the details of the Flash film for a while now, with many signs pointing to it being a loose adaptation of the Flashpoint story arc. Muschietti’s recent comments absolutely seem to confirm that this will be the case, since he mentions Barry Allen going back in time to save his mother. And as Muschietti alludes to, this element should resonate with viewers on a personal level.
Aside from time travel, it would seem that The Flash is also going to see the character travel to alternate universes, something that was alluded to in the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. Now, Barry Allen will apparently cross paths with Michael Keaton’s Batman, with the seasoned Dark Knight serving as mentor to the younger hero. As you would expect, many fans are excited by the prospect of seeing the two team up, but they may have to wait a while.
One of The Flash’s stunt coordinators previously revealed that she was set to begin her work on the film back in April. However, due to the global health crisis, plans changed and, at the time, she was unsure as to when things would ramp up. Now, current reports, peg the film for an early 2021 productions start date.
In the meantime, Andy Muschietti and his team appear to still be crafting ideas for the Flash’s first solo film. Balancing characters with spectacle is rarely an easy task but, through his work on the It films, Muschietti mostly proved that he could scare audiences and make them care for his protagonists. With this, the more personal elements of The Flash should shine through.
The Flash is currently scheduled to be released on June 3, 2022.