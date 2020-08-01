Why The Flash Will Be More Than Just A ‘Time Travel’ Movie, According To Director Andy Muschietti

Aside from time travel, it would seem that The Flash is also going to see the character travel to alternate universes, something that was alluded to in the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. Now, Barry Allen will apparently cross paths with Michael Keaton’s Batman, with the seasoned Dark Knight serving as mentor to the younger hero. As you would expect, many fans are excited by the prospect of seeing the two team up, but they may have to wait a while.