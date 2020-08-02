X-Men: The Last Stand’s Brett Ratner Responds To Vinnie Jones’ Recent Juggernaut Comments

View this post on Instagram

For those interested with regard to @TheVinnieJones reported comments that I “dissolved and mugged off” the role of Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand, is inaccurate. All I can say is, too many evil mutants too little time! Let’s be honest, Mystique is easier on the eyes! ???? In all seriousness, I shot the script I was given and I was not able to expand the role of Juggernaut as per Vinnie’s request due to the extremely limited time I had to deliver the film. I have the utmost respect and admiration for Vinnie Jones and his talent and thought he created a memorable character. Hopefully one day we will see a stand-alone Juggernaut film starring #VinnieJones! We can watch it mask free on @disneyplus in a pub near you since there might not be any more movie theaters in the future. ????#ImTheJuggernautBitch #XMen #XMenTheLastStand #XmenMovies @marvel