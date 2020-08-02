Netflix Continues To Show The Power Of The Flop As A Kevin James Flick Is Trending

Yet, now it too is finding success thanks to Netflix. At the time of this writing, in fact, it’s sitting pretty in the #7 slot in terms of U.S. viewership. Not too bad for a movie that lost money at the time. Meanwhile, this makes me wonder about mediocre movies finding a second life on Netflix. A lot more people are finding movies such as Zookeeper (and plenty of other former flops). I think it probably says something that we’re more accepting of mediocrity when it feels free (or an included cost rather) than shelling out for something subpar on the big screen.