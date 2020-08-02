Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Marks His Return To Set With An Awesome Post

Leave a Comment
Jurassic World: Dominion was one of the many productions that was shut down due to the global health crisis, but the film now seems to be back up and running in the UK. With this, many of the film’s cast either have or are about to return to the set. One star who’s been particularly eager to get back to work is Sam Neill. Now, it would appear the New Zealand actor is working once again and has marked the occasion with an exciting, new post.
Sam Neill took to Twitter to celebrate his return to the set of Jurassic World: Dominion and praised the upcoming film as the best yet. He also shared a classic picture of his character, Dr. Alan Grant and told fans that he’ll looked a bit more seasoned this time around. You can check out Sam Neill’s post below:
It’s great to hear that Sam Neill is back on set and getting a chance to get back into the role that so many moviegoers have come to know him for. Production on Jurassic World: Dominion halted shortly before Neill was set to begin shooting, and he’s been vocal ever since. During his time in self-quarantine, he’s shared updates regarding the film’s restart date.
While getting some downtime, he’s also dropped a few details on the highly anticipated sequel, such the scope of his role as well as those of franchise veterans Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Neill also hasn’t hesitated to mention that the film will present viewers with plenty of great scares.
Sam Neill and his fellow actors may be back to work, but the set is a totally different place than it once was. Universal Pictures has taken massive precautions to ensure the health and safety of the cast and crew. This includes measures like regular COVID-19 testing and the use of masks by crew as well as cast members who aren’t in front of the camera. Some of the film’s stars like Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum have praised these methods.
As one of the first major motion pictures to re-enter production, Jurassic World: Dominion will more than likely help to set the standard for studio practices for the foreseeable future. Things are sure to get challenging at times, as it was even wrongfully reported that the film had shut down production just shortly after starting up again. Needless to say, all eyes will be on Universal, Colin Trevorrow and his team as production progresses.
But in the midst of all of this, it’s just nice to see Sam Neill and the cast and crew getting back to doing what they enjoy most, and we’re certainly hoping for their safety as they work. It’ll be exciting to see just how much things have changed for Neill’s Dr. Grant when the sequel finally arrives.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to open in theaters on June 11, 2021.