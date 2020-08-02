Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Marks His Return To Set With An Awesome Post

Jurassic World: Dominion was one of the many productions that was shut down due to the global health crisis, but the film now seems to be back up and running in the UK. With this, many of the film’s cast either have or are about to return to the set. One star who’s been particularly eager to get back to work is Sam Neill. Now, it would appear the New Zealand actor is working once again and has marked the occasion with an exciting, new post.