Nikki And Brie Bella Totally Welcomed Their Babies One Day Apart And There Are Even Matching Photos

Anything fun that you do that you get so excited for your first time pregnant, I had to cancel, and that really bummed me out. Just going to classes with Artem, and now we're going to do everything online, or even going out and shopping for a baby and grabbing lunch. Just everything we do is from the computer. My baby and I are healthy. I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined.