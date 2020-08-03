Nikki And Brie Bella Totally Welcomed Their Babies One Day Apart And There Are Even Matching Photos

Leave a Comment
Former WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella have shared a lot in their lives, from careers to TV gigs. Most recently, they both became pregnant around the same time and shared their growing tummies, even engaging in a nude photoshoot together. Now, they’ve even given birth at nearly the same times, welcoming their babies within one day of one another.
Nikki and Brie Bella are twins, so there’s seemingly some sort of cosmic force surrounding their dual pregnancies. Both were healthy boys born on (very nearly) the same day and both moms shared mirroring photos of the newborn’s tiny hands following their births.
First up is Nikki Bella, whose baby boy was born on July 31. Bella is currently married to former Dancing with the Stars professional Artem Chigvintsev. The baby boy is their first child together and the news came just after Nikki mentioned she was 39 weeks pregnant. Take a look.
Brie Bella’s baby was born one day later on August 1. The happy mom is also the mother of 3-year-old Birdie Joe, the little girl she also had with husband Daniel Bryan. Her post was very similar to her sister’s post, and actually came out first, though her birth experience happened a day later.
Both posts focus on the fact their babies are boys, though we’ve known that for a while. The two Bella Twins previously revealed the sex of their babies during the Season 5 finale of their reality series Total Bellas. Nikki Bella ultimately had to cancel her baby shower thanks to the novel coronavirus, however. She told People at the time she was bummed, but again, healthy and safe have been common refrains from both sisters during this time.
Anything fun that you do that you get so excited for your first time pregnant, I had to cancel, and that really bummed me out. Just going to classes with Artem, and now we're going to do everything online, or even going out and shopping for a baby and grabbing lunch. Just everything we do is from the computer. My baby and I are healthy. I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined.
Following the births of both little boys, names have not been revealed yet. Both women seem to be focusing on the fact their babies are healthy. While their clearly have been some struggles with their pregnancies – less from a health standpoint and more from a circumstances standpoint – both women seem to be taking the year in stride and moving forward as a new and twiceover mommy. In fact, even they can't believe they had their little ones so close together, with Nikki Bella noting on Twitter:
And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together.
We wish both Bella Twins the best in the coming weeks. We’ll likely be hearing more about the newborns soon, as E! has already renewed Total Bellas for Season 6, which is set to premiere on the cabler this fall.