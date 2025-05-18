I Can't Figure Out What's Going On With Kendall Jenner In This Beach Video, But Kylie Definitely Knows How To Rock A Red Swimsuit

Fans may not have gotten as much of the two youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings as they wanted when The Kardashians aired on the 2025 TV schedule, but the Jenners are definitely bringing the goods on social media. I can’t stop laughing at whatever Kendall was doing in a recent beach video they made together, and I also can’t take my eyes off Kylie in the red bikini she sported elsewhere on their sisterly vacay.

Kendall And Kylie’s ‘Drunk Beach Walk’ Is The Content I Didn’t Know I Needed

The younger sisters of Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian seem to have been spending quite a lot of time together lately. Kendall Jenner accompanied her sister and Timothée Chalamet to a New York Knicks game recently, and she was serving looks in tennis tournament footage of the trio. The Wonka actor was nowhere to be seen, however, in the hilarious video of the sisters throwing rocks into the ocean. You just have to see the TikTok post for yourself:

I’m not sure if they were sipping on Kylie’s vodka Sprinters or Kendall’s 818 tequila, but they certainly seemed to be feeling the spirits of summer as they giggled and gave names to the rocks they dug up.

While Kylie Jenner sported a classic black bikini top, Kendall looked fantastic in a red top with black bottoms. However, both sisters proved more than capable of rocking the red during their tropical time together.

Kylie Jenner Shimmers In Red Bikini On Vacation

Kylie Jenner’s fashion game has been on point lately, as she made her red carpet debut with Timothée Chalamet and walked the steps at the Met Gala (where she actually had to tape her feet into her shoes). There’s nothing like a good bikini pic, though, and Kylie proved her older sister isn’t the only one who can shine in the bold hue. In her Instagram Stories, she shared:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

This isn’t just any old basic red swimsuit, either. The rhinestone-covered bikini and thong set from Chanel cost $10,000, according to Page Six, and comes from a vintage collection from 1995.

I love seeing these pops of color from the stars of The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription). By now, we’re used to seeing Kim Kardashian celebrate black bikini summer (and Kylie Jenner, too, as per her drunken TikTok post), but in addition to these red looks, we’ve also gotten the cherry on top — literally — with both Zendaya sizzling in a fruity one-piece and Khloé Kardashian’s red cherry bikini in a picture with her kids.

Kendall and Kylie’s older sister has been killing it in general when it comes to colorful celebrity fashion. Khloé Kardashian looked straight-up delicious in a backless grape-hued dress when she accepted an award for her new fragrance XO, Khloé. She also looked the “prettiest in pink” in a bubblegum minidress with matching boots, coat and sunglasses.

I really hope the KarJenners continue to incorporate such fun colors into their wardrobes this summer, and I’d imagine more drunk beach walks with Kendall and Kylie couldn’t hurt either!