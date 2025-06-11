Bianca Censori's Sister Just Joined Her And Kanye West In Japan, And It's Like I'm Seeing Double

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been at the center of various rumors, with insiders claiming they’ve been experiencing marital strife. Despite that, their marriage is reportedly intact, and they’ve been making moves. Censori and West have been traveling, and one of their latest stops was in Japan. They weren’t alone either, as Censori’s sister, Angelina, joined them as well. The younger Censori sister posted about the trip but, up until now, I’ve never truly realized just how much the siblings favor each other.

20-year-old Angelina Censori has seemingly been soaking in plenty of sights as she’s traveled with her sister and brother-in-law. Ahead of this latest venture, she actually accompanied them to Spain as well. While in the “Land of the Rising Sun,” Censori snapped some photos that she shared to her Instagram story. Among the pics (which Page Six captured) is a glimpse of the Tokyo cityscape as well as a pic of the meal she enjoyed at the WAGYUMAFIA restaurant.

I may or may not be a tad jealous, given that I’ve long wanted to visit Japan, but that’s neither here nor there. What I do want to bring up, though, is just how much Angelina and Bianca Censori look like each other. Sure, it’s not uncommon for siblings to resemble one another, but I’d make the argument that these two almost look like twins. Take a look at one of Angelina’s Instagram posts from late 2024 to get an idea of what I’m talking about:

There appear to be some strong genes in that family! I honestly had to do a double take the first time I saw the first photo in that IG post. While a person can surely see the physical differences between them upon a further look, I stand by my viewpoint. It’s funny to think that I likely wouldn’t even be having this discussion if the two weren’t spending as much time together.

Recent reports seem to point to Angelina Censori spending more time with 30-year-old Bianca and 48-year-old Ye (who’s reportedly changed his name again) in recent months. Angelina most notably made headlines in May when she shared photos from the group’s trip to the Spanish island of Mallorca. While posting about the experience, she shared a photo of her brother-in-law’s streaming partner, Sneako, and dating rumors subsequently arose. However, Angelina shut down speculation about her and Sneako being an item.

At this point, the familial situation between Kanye West and the Censoris, on the surface, seems to be somewhat different compared to how it was shortly after he and Bianca married in secret back in 2022. Following Angelina’s plea for privacy on behalf of the couple, sources began to allege that there was interpersonal drama. It was reported that Bianca’s mother was concerned for her well being and that her father was displeased with the skimpy attire Bianca had been photographed wearing.

It’s unclear whether Bianca Censori’s parents have changed their tune when it comes to her rapper husband. However, at the very least, recent photos and reports seem to indicate that Bianca and Angelina’s relationship is still intact as they continue to spend time together. Should they keep that up and photos of the two continue to surface, there’s a good chance I’ll continue to be somewhat thrown off by their resemblance moving forward.