Ryan Reynolds Shoots Down Black Adam Rumor, While Starting One About The Snyder Cut

Leave a Comment
When one enters the sphere of influence of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson then one tends to remain there for a prolonged period of time. Johnson tends to work with the same few directors and will frequently re-team with the same actors after it's discovered that they have chemistry together. Perhaps that's the reason for the recent rumor that was claiming that Ryan Reynolds, who first appeared alongside Johnson in Hobbs & Shaw, and will again in the forthcoming Red Notice, would be joining Black Adam, Johnson's DC superhero movie as the comic book character Hawkman.
To be fair, Ryan Reynolds as Hawkman alongside The Rock's Black Adam is a superhero team-up I can get behind. Unfortunately, Ryan Reynolds has now killed that rumor saying that, while he does whatever The Rock asks him to do, he's not currently onboard doing that. However, in denying that particular rumor, Reynolds has started an entirely new one, that he might be appearing in Zack Snyder's Justice League.
So, there are, of course, a few different ways one could tackle this. The most obvious is that Ryan Reynolds is just having a bit of fun because that's what the man does most of the time. He's just screwing around, and this doesn't really mean anything. But there are other possibilities that should at least be considered. Could we actually see Ryan Reynolds in Zack Snyder's Justice League?
Way back in the day, Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern movie was supposed to be the beginning of the DC film universe, but when the movie flopped the decision was made to start over again with Man of Steel. But the original cut of Justice League also includes members of the Green Lantern Corps, so could we see more of them in the new version of the film? And specifically, could Reynolds' Hal Jordan appear?
It seems like the longest of shots to be sure, but with Zack Snyder's Justice League shaping up to be a multi-part series rather than simply a re-edited series, the fact is we have really no idea what we're going to get, so this idea, while it seems slightly crazy, is probably not as crazy as it appears.
And even if Ryan Reynolds isn't going to play the role he's made fun for so long, that doesn't mean he couldn't show up in Zack Snyder's Justice League in some other role. While we have yet to see a major actor appear on both sides of the superhero divide working for both Marvel and DC, it seems likely that day will come, and sooner rather than later. Even though we expect Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool to move forward under Disney, though in what capacity is still far from clear, there's no real reason he couldn't or wouldn't work for DC too.
And even if Ryan Reynolds is just trolling us, that doesn't mean somebody won't think this is a good idea and turn it into a reality anyway.