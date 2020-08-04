Ryan Reynolds Shoots Down Black Adam Rumor, While Starting One About The Snyder Cut

And even if Ryan Reynolds isn't going to play the role he's made fun for so long, that doesn't mean he couldn't show up in Zack Snyder's Justice League in some other role. While we have yet to see a major actor appear on both sides of the superhero divide working for both Marvel and DC, it seems likely that day will come, and sooner rather than later. Even though we expect Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool to move forward under Disney, though in what capacity is still far from clear, there's no real reason he couldn't or wouldn't work for DC too.