Birds Of Prey: 9 Cool Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Harley Quinn Movie

Harley Quinn's Transformation Took Two-And-A-Half Hours A Day

As you can imagine, Margot Robbie's transition into Harley Quinn doesn't happen instantaneously. It takes a team of talented make-up artists to bring the character to life from the page-to-the-screen, and the process takes up a decent bit of time. As Robbie detailed to BBC Radio 1, Birds of Prey's make-up process took about two-and-a-half hours, which Robbie called "quite a feat" considering that it involved full body paint, fake tattoos, the wig, the fake, plus continuity-based blood and bruises — depending on the scene.

While nearly three hours is a long time, it was reportedly condensed from the nearly six-or-seven-hour process from Suicide Squad's Oscar-winning make-up team. Hopefully, this long make-up process took even less time when Robbie reprised her role in James Gunn's forthcoming The Suicide Squad, which started production shortly thereafter.