Netflix’s Audrie And Daisy Star Daisy Coleman Has Died At 23

The film directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, parents to teenagers of their own, filmed the Coleman family for the documentary over the span of two years as the family dealt with hostile reactions from their own community. Aside from Daisy Coleman’s story, the documentary also placed a spotlight on Audrie Potts, who was assaulted when she was 15 in Saratoga, California in 2012. Potts died by suicide ten days after the incident as Audrie & Daisy detailed.