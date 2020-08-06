Taika Waititi Celebrates His Return To A Movie Set By Doubling Down On Masks

Well that’s one way to do it! The director shared this super cozy picture of himself in a recliner with both a mask over his mouth and nose (as health officials recommend to slow the spread of COVID-19) and one silky mask over his eyes so he can do very important directing work and definitely not just take a nap. It looks like Taika Waititi has discovered the epitome of comfort and safety with this Twitter update. Not to mention how amazing that sweater is. I need the dets on this whole outfit here because it’s iconic. Oscar-Isaac-eating-Cheetos-with-chopsticks status of iconic.