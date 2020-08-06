Seth Rogen Admits He Was ‘A Little Traumatized’ After The Release Of The Interview

With Seth Rogen’s new movie, An American Pickle, launching on HBO Max this Friday, I had the pleasure of interviewing him earlier this week, and it was during our conversation that I took the opportunity to ask about his thoughts regarding directing another film. He explained that he and Evan Goldberg have been using their time social distancing in recent months to work on a new feature that they are planning to helm together, but added that he and his partner still aren’t entirely over what happened to The Interview. Said Rogen,