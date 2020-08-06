Bill And Ted Face The Music Has A New Release Date Again, But It’s Good News

Leave a Comment
Since March, every time we've heard about a movie shifting its release date, it's been bad news that a movie that we thought was coming sooner would now be coming out later. The one exception has been when movies have made the decision to skip the theater entirely and go straight to VOD platforms. Bill & Ted Face the Music is actually planning to do both, opening in theaters where possible while also being available via VOD platforms. And now, in whichever way you're able to see it, you'll be able to see it sooner, as the release date was just moved up from September 1 to August 28.
While Bill and Ted Face the Music was set to release both at home and in theaters, the previous release date seemed to indicate a focus on VOD, as September 1 was a Tuesday, the traditional release date for home media. Now, the film has moved up to the previous Friday, the traditional theatrical release date, which would seem to indicate a new focus on the theatrical release.
Originally, Bill and Ted Face the Music was set for an August 21 theatrical release, but that was back before we knew the world was going to end. As time went on it became more and more clear that theaters still weren't going to be running as normal in August, and the movie was given a slight delay. Now, it's technically only opening a week later than previously planned, though things will still be very different for this release.
Of course, what that theatrical release will look like is anybody's guess right now. August 28 is more than three weeks away and that's an eternity in the current environment. At this point, it looks like theaters are largely planning to be open by the end of the month, but that's still going to vary wildly depending on where you live. In the U.S. we could see theaters opening in some states but not others, and even potentially in some counties but not others depending on how things are going.
Still, even if you were really looking forward to completing this trilogy in the theaters because that's where you saw the first two movies and it was only right to finish the story there (I'm a little bitter is what I'm saying) it's better that we're getting the movie at all and getting to see it a little earlier isn't a bad thing. If you were going to have to see Bill and Ted Face the Music at home one way or the other, then sooner is better because the movie looks great.
The news of the release date change came along with a new behind the scenes video. Check it out below.
Bill and Ted Face the Music looks to be hilarious, and a little bit emotional as well. We'll find out on August 28.