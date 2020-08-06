Bill And Ted Face The Music Has A New Release Date Again, But It’s Good News

Still, even if you were really looking forward to completing this trilogy in the theaters because that's where you saw the first two movies and it was only right to finish the story there (I'm a little bitter is what I'm saying) it's better that we're getting the movie at all and getting to see it a little earlier isn't a bad thing. If you were going to have to see Bill and Ted Face the Music at home one way or the other, then sooner is better because the movie looks great.