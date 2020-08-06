After Mulan's Move To Disney+, Theater Owner Rips Apart The Display In Viral Video

Navigating the global pandemic has been a complicated thing for both movie studios and movie theaters. Theaters have had to remain closed in a variety of locations, which in turn forced studios to delay releasing major films. In many cases, the delays then meant theaters were in no hurry to reopen, as they would have no new movies to show. While some smaller new releases made the decision to go straight to streaming or other VOD platforms, major tentpole movies were being pushed back again and again as it was clear that, especially in the United States, still the top box office market, theaters wouldn't be open nationally anytime soon.