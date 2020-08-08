10 Excellent John Williams Scores In A Steven Spielberg Movie

In the history of cinema, there are no two careers more intertwined than Steven Spielberg and John Williams. From The Sugarland Express in 1974 to The Post in 2017, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker and composer have teamed up for some of the most important and influential films. With movies like Jurassic Park and Raiders of the Lost Ark, Saving Private Ryan and Catch Me If You Can, they are in a class above the rest.

All of these movies, while great on their own, are only made better by the legendary John Williams and his approach to scoring nearly 30 different Steven Spielberg projects, many of which are in different genres ranging from science fiction adventures like E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and somber period dramas like Schindler's List and Lincoln. Here are 10 of those excellent John Williams Scores in a Steven Spielberg movie.