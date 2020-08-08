Cameron Diaz Opens Up About What It’s Like Being A New Mom

The actress has also recently been open about her decision to step away from her acting career -- which she did following the release of 2014’s Annie. While some fans obviously wonder if she’ll ever come out of her self-proclaimed retirement, it seems as though Cameron Diaz is currently very much at peace with the direction her life has taken. Besides, she’s still in the public eye to some extent -- she’s had several candid conversations with her peers in the past few weeks, which has once again put her back in the spotlight, albeit in a different context.