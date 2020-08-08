Aquaman’s James Wan Is Bringing A Classic ‘80s Show To The Big Screen

No response yet on Hasselhoff’s end just yet but, if the writer has loved the television show since childhood it must be in good hands, right? Knight Rider has a loyal fanbase so organized that a convention called KnightCon exists. The show was unsuccessfully rebooted back in 2008 (among other attempts), and hums of film versions have been in the news for a number of years. Back in 2017, John Cena was attached to play Michael Knight alongside Kevin Hart in a buddy cop comedy version of Knight Rider, but it never shifted into drive.