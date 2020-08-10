Holy Moley, It Looks Like We're Finally Close To Getting A Dune Trailer

Director Denis Villeneuve has revealed that, while principal photography on Dune is complete, he was hoping to get out to do some reshoots to finish up the film in a few weeks. He was certainly hoping to get that work done earlier, but the pandemic stopped those plans in their tracks. It's possible that while we're all watching the Dune trailer for the first time the director will be out doing some additional filming. That doesn't necessarily mean that the final version of Dune will be all that different from whatever we see in the trailer, but we certainly could see some significant differences once the movie is actually complete. The director expects to be working right up until the release date to finish the film since the pandemic delayed his work, but not the film's release.