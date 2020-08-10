Disney's Tron Sequel Just Took A Major Step Forward

The original Tron centered on the character of Kevin Flynn (played by Jeff Bridges), a brilliant computer designer, who was ousted from computer corporation ENCOM. With the help of his friends and former co-workers, Flynn would re-enter the company to get proof that he was unfairly fired, only to get trapped in the Grid, thanks to the evil Master Control Program (MCP). There he’d meet up with security program Tron (played by Bruce Boxleitner), along with a number of other programs who assist him in his battle against the MCP and his journey to return to the real world.