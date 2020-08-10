That Time Martin Sheen Was Bleeding During Apocalypse Now And Begging To Film

For those of you who haven't seen Apocalypse Now yet, the especially good news for you is that this article features absolutely no spoilers, and it hopefully has increased your curiosity in watching the movie. And if you do want to check it out – either for the first time or the millionth – the good news is that the war epic is widely available. The film is presently available to stream for HBO subscribers (including HBO Max, HBO Go, and the Hulu add-on), can be rented or purchased digitally, and can be found physically on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD.