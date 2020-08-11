Bond Girl Eva Green’s Lawsuit Drama Has Taken Another Turn

According to Variety, Eva Green has reportedly been accused by the production company White Lantern of walking away from the $5 million science-fiction movie A Patriot. It claims this was the reason for production to inevitably shut down, and that this makes Green ineligible for the fee that she claims she’s owed. In addition, White Lantern believes Eva Green owes it roughly $1.3 million, and that it should also be compensated for lost profits.