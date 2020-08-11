Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Reveals Inspiration For Movie From An Unlikely Place

Leave a Comment
Inspiration can come from the strangest of places. For Godzilla vs. Kong, while the two eponymous beasts previously fought one another in Japanese cinema back in the early ‘60s, the American blockbuster certainly has plenty of room to leave its own unique stamp on the material, including director Adam Wingard being inspired by his own cat. Seriously!
The filmmaker revealed that his feline companion provided him a spark or two of creativity on Godzilla vs. Kong with the following post on Instagram:
I have to say, “mischief” is not one of the words that immediately comes to mind when I think about Godzilla and King Kong coming to blows. Still, just because Adam Wingard named his cat Mischief doesn’t mean she doesn’t have other qualities that could lend themselves to a movie about a giant reptile and massive gorilla beating each other up. What those qualities are, I have no idea, but once Godzilla vs. Kong is out, ideally Wingard will shed light on how his cat precisely influenced the movie.
Frankly, there’s still a lot about Godzilla vs. Kong shrouded in secrecy, including why these two Titans are fighting each other. Still, it’s only appropriate that they cross paths since they’re the MonsterVerse’s anchoring… monsters. Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters has followed along with Godzilla in contemporary times, while Kong: Skull Island flashed back to 1973 to show a team of scientists and soldiers learning of King Kong’s existence on his home turf.
Unlike in 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla, Adam Wingard has promised that there will be a clear victor in Godzilla vs. Kong. While one might assume that Godzilla has the distinct advantage given his atomic breath, incredible durability and more, Wingard mentioned last year that this could be an “underdog battle,” with King Kong not only being more agile than Godzilla and able to fashion tools, but also being much bigger than when we saw him in Kong: Skull Island. So don’t go into Godzilla vs. Kong thinking this fight will be a cut and dry affair.
As for what else Godzilla vs. Kong will have to offer (besides other monsters showing up, of course), the fourth MonsterVerse entry will follow Monarch as it embarks on a mission to learn the origin of the Titans, as well as reveal a human conspiracy to wipe out all of these creatures. Along with Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler and Zhang Ziyi reprising their Godzilla: King of the Monsters roles, the cast includes Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henpeck, Julian Dennison, Demian Bichir and Lance Reddick.
Godzilla vs. Kong rampages into theaters on May 21, 2021, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates, including whenever that first trailer finally drops. In the meantime, look through our 2020 release schedule to learn what movies are expected to come out later this year.