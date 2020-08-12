Sarah Paulson’s New Horror Movie Is Heading Straight To Streaming

Leave a Comment
Due to the current health crisis, many movies that were set to be released earlier this year have had to either push back their theatrical drops or switch to VOD/streaming offerings (or in Mulan’s case, a mixture of both). Sarah Paulson’s new horror movie, Run, has opted for the latter and is heading straight to Hulu.
Having originally been scheduled for a January release, Run was intended to hit theaters on May 8, but Lionsgate pulled it from the calendar in mid-March, around the same time plenty of other movies had to vacate their slots. Now Lionsgate has decided to partner with Hulu for Run’s domestic release, and the movie will be theatrically released in select international markets.
According to THR, there was “no shortage of suitors” for Run, but in the end, Hulu came out on top. There’s no word yet on when Run will premiere on Hulu, but here’s what director Aneesh Chaganty had to say about his movie joining the streaming service’s lineup:
We’re super excited audiences will get to stream Run on Hulu, a platform that’s really committed to giving the movie the same, big splash that was always intended for it. Plus, the film is about a girl who’s been quarantined at home her whole life; watching it the same way should be a fitting experience in 2020.
For those who are unfamiliar with Run, it follows a manipulative mother, played by Sarah Paulson, who has raised her wheelchair-bound daughter, played by newcomer Kiera Allen, in total isolation. When the daughter starts to uncover some dark secrets about her mother, she must fight for survival. Along with his directing duties, Aneesh Chaganty also penned Run’s script with Sev Ohanian, with the two of them having previously worked on the John Cho-led thriller Searching.
Of course, Run is just the latest instance of Sarah Paulson jumping into the horror realm. Along with the actress playing various roles on FX’s American Horror Story over the last decade, she also popped up in last year’s hit Netflix movie Bird Box. Along with Run hitting Hulu sometime in the near future, Paulson can also been seen this September leading Netflix’s Ratched, the prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.
While Hulu has been in the streaming game for a long time, have been integral for the service on the original movies front. Last year saw Little Monsters and Wounds making their way to the service, and this year has seen the release of Big Time Adolescence and Palm Springs. Along with Run, other Hulu-exclusive movies on the way include The Binge and Bad Hair.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on Hulu original programming, and learn what’s been/being added to the service this month with our handy guide.