Walt Disney World And The NBA Announce Who They Will And Will Not Let Into The Bubble

The NBA's bubble season has been, by all accounts, an incredible success so far. The entire season has been taking place at Walt Disney World with players limited to one of three hotels outside of games. So far, there have been zero positive tests for COVID-19 since the bubble went into lockdown, but now the bubble is set to see an influx of new people as players will be allowed to invite guests after the playoff semifinals begin. But to keep things safe, there are some rules regarding who is allowed in and who is not.