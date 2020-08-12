Lucy Hale Talks Auditioning For Fifty Shades Of Grey And Not Getting All The Sex References

We gave every actress who came in to read four pages of a monologue from Ingmar Bergman's Persona. It was a really long piece to learn, and it had a really complex, emotional journey in just that one passage. It meant that we could see quite clearly who was capable of taking a transition on this journey. Dakota came in very early, and she was really strong and really focused. And I kind of thought she was going to be Anastasia and then saw a few hundred other girls to make sure.