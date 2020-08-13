The Man From U.N.C.L.E. And 9 Other Spy Sequels We'd Rather Get Than My Spy 2

There is still an outside chance that the work put into My Spy 2 will be an improvement over that first film. But even putting those feelings aside, if My Spy can get a sequel, there are a lot of other spy movies that should find their licenses to thrill renewed, and soon. Even if you’re a fan of Prime Video’s family romp starring Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman, the discussion at hand could be a prompt for other studios to get back into spy games of their own. Whatever the case, if you’re interested in seeing My Spy for yourself, or if you want to revisit the film you can’t get enough of, it’s available now on Prime Video for viewing.