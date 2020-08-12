Will The Movies Be More Expensive Once Theaters Reopen? Here's What Could Happen

Adam Aron briefly talked about how AMC’s new procedures will be costing the company extra money, which will need to be “passed on to the consumers.” It’s unclear if these costs will trickle down to movie ticket prices, popcorn prices or both. AMC might need to raise its prices in order to cut its losses after five months without being in business. But just how much? Many consumers are being affected by the economic crisis as well, so theaters will need to tread carefully about potential price shifts.