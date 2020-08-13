Leaked Info About The Batman Ahead Of DC FanDome Has Fans Speculating Wildly

Leave a Comment
DC FanDome is more than a week away, and DC fans are going crazy as they try and fill the time. Scan the announced guest list, and you can begin to figure out with projects will be in the Dome with presentations. (In fact, we did that for you, so click here to read our rundown.) Matt Reeves also has Tweeted about his excitement for bringing The Batman to the event. But will we see actual footage from the upcoming movie?
All signs point to “yes,” especially this photo which was posted to Instagram – allegedly by a voice actor who is dubbing Robert Pattinson’s voice into Russian – and then promptly deleted but shared on Reddit. Yes, yes, this is a “guy who’s a friend of some dude” type of photo, but the questions being asked by rabid DC fans in the wake of this photograph are pretty interesting:
The speculation largely swirls around how long fans think the reel for The Batman shown at DC FanDome will be. It goes without saying that Reeves will have SOME footage from his anticipated Caped Crusader movie on hand. The image above indicates 30-seconds. But does that mean the clip will run 30 seconds in its entirety? Or will Commissioner Gordon (played by Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright) speak a line of dialogue at the 30-second moment of a longer trailer?
A normal teaser trailer tends to run for half a minute that sounds short, but there’s a lot of information that can he conveyed in a tight 30-second clip. Check out how much WB packed into this Blu-ray advertisement for Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises!
And this shouldn’t be expected to be the first full trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman. Thanks to endless theatrical delays, that movie isn’t expected to open until October 2021. There will be ample opportunities in the future for the studio to put a lengthy trailer spelling out the narrative for The Batman. Yes, DC FanDome will be a pull-out-all-stops marketing event for the company’s upcoming superhero efforts. But I’d be stunned if Reeves shared more than 30 seconds of footage.
So that’s my guess. I think that the photo shared to Instagram and then pulled teases what will be a 30-second clip from Matt Reeves’ The Batman. It will be accompanied by a panel, where Reeves and his leading man, Robert Pattinson, can explain their singular approach to DC’s brooding bat. And if we are lucky, the teaser footage will give us good looks at The Riddler (Paul Dano) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) in costume. Because I think those reveals will go a long way towards selling us on the “camp versus realism” debate that’s currently swirling around this mysterious project.
DC FanDome will be held on Saturday, August 22. Other film projects expected to be in attendance include James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, Shazam 2, Black Adam with The Rock, a Flash movie, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Yeah, it’s time to get hyped.