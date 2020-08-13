Leaked Info About The Batman Ahead Of DC FanDome Has Fans Speculating Wildly

DC FanDome is more than a week away, and DC fans are going crazy as they try and fill the time. Scan the announced guest list, and you can begin to figure out with projects will be in the Dome with presentations. (In fact, we did that for you, so click here to read our rundown.) Matt Reeves also has Tweeted about his excitement for bringing The Batman to the event. But will we see actual footage from the upcoming movie?