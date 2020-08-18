What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Seth Rogen

An American Pickle (HBO Max)

An immigrant pickle factory worker (Seth Rogen) is accidentally brined for 100 years, waking up in modern-day Brooklyn and interacting with his great-grandson (Rogen).

Why It's A Good Option for Seth Rogen Fans: Much like its well-preserved generation-jumping main character, An American Pickle arrived on the scene a few years after it was originally intended, receiving a late-summer HBO Max debut opposed to its originally-planned theatrical rollout. While it's more off-kilter than what some folks might expect from Rogen's sophomoric brand, Brandon Trost's movie proves to be a richly funny, delightfully high-concept, and touchingly heartfelt exploration on heritage, generational divides, and cultural identity, specifically Jewish identity. The humor is gleefully absurd, but the focus is intimately focused on the two mismatched ancestor-and-lineage protagonists, both played by Rogen. As Herschel, Rogen gives one of his most soulful, wonderfully sweet-as-a-pickle performances.

