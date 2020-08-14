Cameron Diaz Is Finally On TikTok, And Yes, There's Wine Involved

Cameron Diaz joined TikTok to share a love of wine and wine challenges with her pal Katherine Power, who is her business partner in the wine industry. It’s a fitting choice for a first TikTok, given it came around the time she started doing Aveline press. She carefully even leaves the bottle of Aveline she’s drinking from in the video shot, which is just good marketing if you ask me. These days the wine challenge is a fairly common TikTok attempt, though Cameron Diaz is clearly more of a champ than some of the other ladies out there.