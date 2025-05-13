Bathroom Selfies Are Back, Baby. Sabrina Carpenter Just Wore A Negligee By The Tub, And I’m So Excited About Her Naturally Curly Hair

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to lingerie. She wears negligee-type costumes when she’s performing onstage as part of her well-known "suggestive" performances, and even some of her viral carpet fashion moments have a vintage lingerie spark to them. There's even a word for this: "Brinacore." Ergo, it’s not a huge surprise her birthday selfie would be in a cute slip-on number, but I have still learned two things from her post. First, bathroom selfies are back, baby. And second, the “Espresso” singer should wear her hair naturally curly more often.

There was a phase when the rich and famous started adding outdoor baths and ice tubs, and we’d see celebrities in the bathroom more often then you’d think. For example, Karen Gillan famously had a bathroom photoshoot around the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 came out, but that was a couple of years ago. Sabrina Carpenter’s post a couple of summers later is giving the trend new life, though. Take a look.

The now 26-year-old singer’s birthday celebration was a bit more low-key (and cottagecore-driven) than last year, when she turned 25 and celebrated with friends at the members-only Dumbo House in Brooklyn. It’s not the first time Carpenter has sported a similar celebrity fashion look, but I do think it’s worth pointing out her hair is naturally curly and looking super cute.

The star often straightens her hair and bangs, or blows it out so it’s wavy rather than curly, and I’ve only seen her wear it naturally down like that a handful of times. It’s a good look for her though, her curly bangs a bit out of control, but framing her face in a way that looks more natural and less worked at than her usual look.

It's worth noting there was a minor controversy after the original caption on the post – “all i want for my birthday is 50 million followers can we get there you guys got this” – was taken down. At the time she wrote that, she had over 47 million followers on Instagram and she took a bit of flak for the post, which is why I’d presume it now reads “26 years of jokes not landing.”

There may have been some silly internet drama, but now Sabrina Carpenter has joined a long list of actresses who have taken pics in a bathroom, including the aforementioned Gillan, but also BSG's Katee Sackhoff, and my personal favorite photo from Hayley Atwell, who took her tubbing to the next level outside whilst on vacation. That's not even including all the fun shower selfies from celebs like Brie Larson and Julianne Hough.

So, if you were worried the bathroom trend was dying off in 2025, have no fear, as it seems like it is back in vogue this summer.