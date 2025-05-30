Dylan Efron Dropped Trou For Funny New Old Navy Ad, And I Didn't See Taylor Lautner’s Comment Coming

When it comes to carrying out a successful ad campaign, there’s one rule advertisers always have in the back of their minds: sex sells. And if there’s one new sex symbol that’s emerged as of late, thanks to the 2025 TV schedule having the fabulous Season 3 of The Traitors, it’s Dylan Efron. Old Navy is using this to their advantage for their new activewear campaign, but I wasn’t expecting Taylor Lautner to be part of the spicy comment section.

Dylan Efron is one of the faces of Old Navy in a clever ad that has him wearing the clothing in one photo, and wearing absolutely nothing at all in another. As Efron commented with the new photos, he was “saved by the logo.” Check it out:

This campaign is giving Ken energy for sure. The comment section on Instagram is getting real thirsty too, between one person saying “Never thought I’d have beef with a logo but here we are” and another writing “Don’t be shy remove the logo 🤭.”

But, I was really not expecting to see this from none other than Twilight’s Taylor Lautner:

Old navy just became enemy #1 for a lottttt of people.

Lautner getting into the talk about Dylan Efron dropping his trousers? I would never have guessed it if my life depended on it. However, it’s too good, and absolutely true.

The Traitors Season 3 fellow contestant Chishell Stause said something similar with these words:

Not sure this helps Old Navy bc people are gonna be mad at them 😆😆

Clearly, this campaign is working already with teasing us all, but that’s not the only thing that came out of it. Old Navy also has Efron doing sweaty workouts and winking at the camera to do the trick, too:

Isn’t it great to see Dylan Efron continue to rise in fame after playing a great game during The Traitors? While there was definitely a winner we can’t believe won , Efron absolutely deserved all the flowers he’s getting, because he was really playing the heck out of the whodunnit competition. And of course, we can’t forget the time Bob The Drag Queen got his brother Zac Efron involved in a viral moment or the epic bromance Efron has created with Boston Rob .

Since Dylan Efron’s run on The Traitors, the reality star has opened up about how good it has felt to have people “accepting” him , how it's “the best gift” he could ask for, and how being more than just Zac Efron’s brother has its perks.

Dylan Efron is also joined by Lindsay Lohan, Quen Blackwell and Charo in the Old Navy campaign. It’s the company’s first advertising effort focused on activewear in over a decade, and considering their angle, I think it might be working on us already.