Watch Weezer Audition For Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter In New Bill And Ted Face The Music Video

More interesting, however, may be the final two songs of the soundtrack, which are credited to Wyld Stallyns. One is simply called "Face the Music" and so we can call it the title track of the movie. The other is even more interesting, as it likely will be "The Song" that the movie will build toward, the song that will, in the end, save reality, and it's got a great title "That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1"