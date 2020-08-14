Watch Weezer Audition For Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter In New Bill And Ted Face The Music Video

Leave a Comment
The upcoming Bill and Ted Face the Music is a title to be taken literally. The duo will deal with the fact that they had yet to fulfill their apparent destiny, but that destiny is actually specifically about music. The writing of a song that is supposed to change the world is the central part of the plot, and one expects that a movie like that will have a solid soundtrack. Today we've received the first piece of that soundtrack, in the form of a new Weezer music video. '
The song is called "Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)" and while the song and video is largely what we've come to expect from Weezer, fun rock music with a bit of humor thrown in, the video also sets itself apart by throwing in appearance by Bill and Ted themselves as Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter appear at the end, in character as Bill and Ted, though Keanu Reeves has grown his beard back, thank god. Check out the video below.
It seems that the Weezer performance was actually an audition to open for Wyld Stallyns. Good news, they got the job. Bad news, we miss out on a Weezer cover of a KISS song, which might be the most over the top musical performance ever.
Along with the new Weezer song and music video, we got some more details on the soundtrack for Bill and Ted Face the Music. It will contain 13 total tracks, 11 of them, like the Weezer song, are likely just interstitial music that will get played as part of the film that could be diegetic music or not depending on the film itself.
More interesting, however, may be the final two songs of the soundtrack, which are credited to Wyld Stallyns. One is simply called "Face the Music" and so we can call it the title track of the movie. The other is even more interesting, as it likely will be "The Song" that the movie will build toward, the song that will, in the end, save reality, and it's got a great title "That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1"
Considering that the song that Wyld Stallyns writes is supposed to somehow save the world, bring people together, and otherwise by change civilization as we know it, the song will need to do a lot, and that title certainly is. It's literally everything about life and reality thrown into one title. I'm guessing this is one of those titles that isn't actually a lyric in the song, at the same time, I'd love to see Bill and Ted try to sing this.
The album cover for the Bill and Ted Face the Music soundtrack was also released today. Check it out below.
Bill and Ted Face the Music is being released on VOD and in theaters where possible, August 28.