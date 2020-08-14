Russell Crowe Reveals The Surprising Reason He's So Good At Doing His Own Stunts

When an actor can do their own stunts, it adds another layer to a performance and infuses a special texture. Actor Russell Crowe, who will soon be seen in the thriller Unhinged, is someone who's definitely familiar with that sort of thing. As classic roles in films like L.A. Confidential and the Academy Award-winning classic Gladiator used the actor’s physicality to great effect, this leads to any moment on screen where you can truly see Crowe in the heat of an actual action sequence looking so damned easy. And you can thank one surprising reason for those intense performances: Russell Crowe likes to pal around with stunt coordinators.