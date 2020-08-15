Chris Evans Reveals The Difference Between Working In DC Politics And Acting In Hollywood

Chris Evans has been a fixture in Hollywood for the last couple of decades, and it goes without saying that he’s found plenty of success. But now the actor has been slowly moving into a somewhat different arena – politics. This would lead him to visit Washington D.C. last year and meet with political officials. He’s even started a bipartisan political website to assist those who may feel a bit overwhelmed by the landscape. So how did it feel for him to rub elbows with politicians in DC compared to standing under the bright lights in Hollywood?