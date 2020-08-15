Chris Evans Reveals The Difference Between Working In DC Politics And Acting In Hollywood

Leave a Comment
Chris Evans has been a fixture in Hollywood for the last couple of decades, and it goes without saying that he’s found plenty of success. But now the actor has been slowly moving into a somewhat different arena – politics. This would lead him to visit Washington D.C. last year and meet with political officials. He’s even started a bipartisan political website to assist those who may feel a bit overwhelmed by the landscape. So how did it feel for him to rub elbows with politicians in DC compared to standing under the bright lights in Hollywood?
Chris Evans recently explained that he felt relatively comfortable during his trip to Washington D.C. According to the 39-year-old, this was due to one key difference from his Hollywood experiences:
DC was to me, I felt pretty comfortable there. You know, Hollywood can be intimidating because people expect something out of you. No one expected anything out of me in DC. So when expectations are low, I thrive.
I think most of us can agree with Chris Evans humorous (and honest) sentiments to Today. When people expect things of you, there’s pressure to meet those expectations. On the other hand, a lack of expectations can put one at ease and give them the confidence to try things and work at their own pace. Due to some being unaware of Evans’ political prowess, the actor was in a prime place to succeed when he arrived in Washington D.C.
When it comes to pressure in Hollywood, Chris Evans has certainly experienced it more than a number of his celebrity peers. For nearly a decade, the actor served as one of the faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while his outings as Captain America proved to be successful, the expectations only increased with each installment.
And even before Evans joined the franchise, he was already feeling some internal pressure. Early in his career, he suffered from panic attacks that made him question not only if he should take the Captain America role but whether he should continue being an actor at all.
Thankfully, he was able to work through this and ultimately, take on the role of the star-spangled Avenger and, as a result, his star has only continued to rise. This status is what’s arguably helped him become a voice in the political realm, though the actor has already confirmed that he has no plans to parlay this into a run for office.
Being involved in the TV and film industries or politics is rarely easy, but it would appear Chris Evans is managing to handle both just fine. And with his comfort in Washington D.C., it’ll be interesting to see if what else he decides to do in our nation’s capital.
