Indie Filmmaker And Actor Ash Christian Is Dead At 35

The two had appeared together in the 2012 film The Magic of Belle Isle, in which Ash Christian acted. Morgan Freeman and Kenan Thompson also starred. This is a good example of how Christian was not only known as a producer and a director, but he also appeared in movies and films in an acting capacity. He notably had a stint on The Good Wife, appeared in Law & Order, and had a small role in Domino. He also had the lead role in his own film Fat Girls.