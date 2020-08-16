Apparently, Ben Affleck Was Supposed To Be Filming A Movie Right Now Instead Of Hanging Out With Ana De Armas

Instead of filming, Ben Affleck keeps getting caught by the paparazzi smoking on balconies while Ana De Armas works in Malibu. As pretty as that setting is, I’d guess many people would be champing at the bit to get back to work at this point. Things are ever-changing, particularly with Hollywood projects right now, and patience is certainly the name of the game. Yet, given Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’ penchant for spending time together, who knows if he's pumped about getting back to the grind?