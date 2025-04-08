Why Ben Affleck Was Spotted Wearing A Wedding Ring Post- JLo Divorce

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Another pair that's been making headlines for years is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who got married and divorced over the past few years. And a source recently revealed why Affleck was spotted with a wedding ring on post-break-up.

JLo filed to divorce back in August, and the pair worked with a famous divorce lawyer and found an agreement. Bennifer's divorce was finalized in January, which is why Affleck turned heads by wearing a wedding ring. But a source spoke to People about this, revealing the ring was part of his costume for an upcoming Netflix movie he's filming titled Animals. It's reportedly a passion project for the Oscar winner, with the source saying:

Filming just kicked off, but it’s been great so far. Ben’s been in a great mood and super fun to work with.

This project, which should be available eventually with a Netflix subscription, will see Affleck wearing a bunch of hats. He's directing, writing, producing and acting in the project, the first time he's had so many roles since 2023's Air. The role required him to wear a wedding ring, which explains viral photos of his left hand rocking some post-divorce bling.

Affleck is playing a married mayoral candidate in Animals, with the great Kerry Washington playing his wife. This explains the wedding ring, which stood out given how recently his divorce was made official. Theres no indication that he or Lopez are dating seriously, yet alone nearing more nuptials.

(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios)

The conversation around Ben Affleck's wedding ring will likely be familiar for those who were following his marriage with JLo. Affleck was famously seen without his wedding ring during the rumors about their split, although Bennifer was also seen wearing said rings around the same time. This helped to inspire the theory that they were separating, which turned out to be true.

The reunion between these two A-listers blew the minds of celebrities and fans alike. They were THE "it" couple during their initial relationship, and it was heartwarming to see them find each other in adulthood. Affleck and Lopez got married in Vegas, before later throwing a giant weekend of celebrations.

Fans closely followed the pair for their years as a married couple, often dissecting their interactions during public events. Case in point: Affleck going viral for looking miserable while attending the Grammys. Lip readers even tried to find out what the pair was saying to each other during red carpets and on the street. And while they've been split up since the summer, that hasn't stopped both he and JLo from making countless headlines related to their divorce and ongoing relationship.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's unclear when Animals will arrive, but it's not on the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see whether Affleck or Lopez move on from their break-up first.