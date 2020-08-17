Zack Snyder Shares A New Justice League Photo That Will Get Snyder Cut Fans Hyped

Sure, this looks like a set. The ladder, the chains – you can even see the green screen in the distance, knowing that this is a build Zack Snyder likely used on his Justice League… back when the movie was still his Justice League. But fans in the know understand what this location is. It’s Zack Snyder’s Hall of Justice, which will be constructed from the rundown Wayne Manor that was seen on display in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It will have a table big enough for at least six. Maybe more.