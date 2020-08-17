Zack Snyder Shares A New Justice League Photo That Will Get Snyder Cut Fans Hyped

Leave a Comment
The hype levels for DC FanDome are off the charts. Fans already are furiously crossing dates off of the calendar, wishing it already was Saturday, August 22. They don’t need Zack Snyder dropping images like the one below, telling them that it’s six more days of waiting. Especially when you know exactly what it is that Snyder is showing his eager fanbase:
Sure, this looks like a set. The ladder, the chains – you can even see the green screen in the distance, knowing that this is a build Zack Snyder likely used on his Justice League… back when the movie was still his Justice League. But fans in the know understand what this location is. It’s Zack Snyder’s Hall of Justice, which will be constructed from the rundown Wayne Manor that was seen on display in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It will have a table big enough for at least six. Maybe more.
Remember this scene, from the theatrical cut of Justice League?
That’s mostly Joss Whedon footage. None of us want to see Joss Whedon footage. Not in any way, shape or form. We are all very excited to see how Zack Snyder filmed the presentation of the room that eventually would serve as the Hall of Justice, the headquarters for DC’s finest: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, Aquaman and (maybe) a Green Lantern. That would Unite the Seven, as Snyder once promised.
Let’s take our speculation one step further. Ask yourself, why is Zack Snyder choosing to show us the Hall of Justice as a tease for the trailer presentation of his Justice League, which is coming to HBO Max in 2021? In the theatrical cut, the location was used as a tease for future adventures. It arrived, quite literally, at the very end of the movie. It set up future stories for this newly-formed team… future stories that we haven’t yet been able to see, mainly because Joss Whedon’s version of the movie drove the franchise into the ground.
Is Snyder sharing an image of the Hall of Justice because he, too, is teasing future stories that could follow his Zack Snyder’s Justice League? It’s a burning question that his dedicated fans really want answered. If we are thinking about what Snyder filmed for his Justice League back in 2016 (ahead of its planned 2017 release date), he potentially ended the movie on a tease for the formation of the Hall of Justice. His Snyder Cut of Justice League should also have that scene. But can he deliver on the promise of a follow up story? God, we hope so.
We should have more answers after this weekend's DC FanDome. The 24-hour interactive extravaganza will have info-packed panels for all of DC's film and television slates. And when you aren't in a panel, you can participate in multiple fan-driven activities, from cosplay competitions to artist workshops.