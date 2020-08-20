Jared Leto: 7 Cool Facts About The Morbius Star

Jared Leto Sent Bizarre Gifts To His Suicide Squad Co-Stars

There is actually some misinterpretation surrounding this story, although Jared Leto did send some odd items to the Suicide Squad cast to adopt a Joker-like mindset, from a box of bullets to Deadshot actor Will Smith, a dead rat to Margot Robbie, and another a dead hog meant for everyone. However, the actor made sure to set the record straight that the report of him sending used condoms was "not true" on SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio, which director David Ayer had previously backed up explaining to Rolling Stone that they were "removed from their packages, but [not] actually used." Leto may have said they were in an interview for E! at CinemaCon, but, it seems to be another "Bartholomew Cubbins" situation that we all should have taken with a grain of salt from the beginning.