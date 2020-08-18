Why Lawrence Fishburne Won’t Appear In The Matrix 4

One possible reason for the actor’s absence from The Matrix 4 is that while Morpheus made it out of the original Matrix trilogy alive, he was killed in the computer game The Matrix Online. Now granted, there are instances where tie-in media such as that aren't part of the official canon, but considering that the Wachowskis gave their blessing to this game, that could be enough to warrant leaving Morpehus out of The Matrix 4, and there will be a mention of his passing in the movie.