Fans Create Hilarious Petition To Change The Name Of Disneyland's Matterhorn Bobsleds

In the modern internet age, we see petitions created all the time. It's incredibly easy to create a petition asking any person or organization to do anything you want. Sometimes these petitions pick up major support. Sometimes they don't. Sometimes these petitions can actually cause real change. Frequently they do not. Recently, a petition to retheme Splash Mountain preceded an announcement that the popular attraction is being rethemed, and it turns out there's another party interested in getting another classic Disneyland ride rethemed. Though this one, I think, is going to have a bit less luck.