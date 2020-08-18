Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Will Reunite For An Unexpected Project

The relationship between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston officially ended in 2005 but considering both actors have largely remained in the spotlight ever since it's a relationship that nobody has really forgotten. The pair have occasionally crossed paths at awards shows and other Hollywood events and look to have a perfectly happy post-divorce relationship, but the pair are about to be thrust back into the spotlight, of a sort, together once more as both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are signed on to be part of a live table read of the classic 1980s comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

The original film made Sean Penn a star and while the actor has built a long and varied career since then, and Penn will in fact also be part of the table read. Officially called "Feelin A-Live" and organized by comedian Dane Cook, the unrehearsed livestream table read will raise money for Sean Penn's nonprofit organization CORE as well as REFORM Alliance. Other stars signed on to appear include Henry Golding, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, and Jimmy Kimmel, according to CNN.

The original movie was written and directed by Cameron Crowe, and based on his experiences when he went undercover as a student in a California high school.

Exactly who will be playing what roles haven't been revealed. Will Sean Penn return to the role of Jeff Spicoli that made him a star? Or, possibly far more entertaining, should Penn play the role of Mr. Hand, the teacher who Spicoli drove crazy in the film?

Table reads of movies have become fairly popular in the last few months as it's a way to bring people together for a performance without actually requiring them to be close together. A simple Zoom setup and enough copies of the script and any group can perform a movie. Several different similar projects have used as fundraisers for charity while providing some entertainment for fans stuck at home.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High was one of the great 1980s sex comedies. It made stars out of a number of young actors, not just Sean Penn, and also has one of the most famous topless scenes in movie history. I would not expect that to be part of the table read, though I am curious how that scene will be handled.

Whether you're just a fan of Fast Times or a fan of any of the performers, or just want to see Brad and Jenn together again like old times, the "Feelin A-live" event sounds like it will be a lot of fun. The livestream will take place Friday, August 21 at 5PM Pacific/8PM Eastern on the CORE Facebook page.