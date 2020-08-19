Jurassic World: Dominion Is Making Another Production Change Due To COVID-19

Leave a Comment
The Jurassic Park franchise is an iconic part of film history, thanks to stunning visuals, strong performances, and a theme song that seriously slaps. The property returned to theaters thanks to Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World trilogy, which will come to an end with the upcoming threequel Dominion. Trevorrow and company recently resumed filming abroad, but there's already been another change in safety due to the ongoing pandemic.
Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the first major blockbusters to kick back production after sets around the world were shut down. And while the highly anticipated movie is moving forward, COVID-19 continues to cause road blocks for Colin Trevorrow's production. Namely by scaling back the amount of crew filming in the islands of Malta. So after an outbreak of coronavirus hit the islands, only a second unit crew will work on location-- rather than the first unit.
This news comes to us from Variety, and shows how constantly things are changing in the entertainment world as film and TV sets adjust to the new normal. There are at on of safety precautions and constant COVID testing being done for Jurassic World: Dominion, but the production much also take into account current events when shooting on location. As such, there will be a smaller crew working in Malta, possibly resulting in more filming in controlled environments like Pinewood Studios U.K..
Jurassic World: Dominion was one of countless movie sets suddenly shut down when the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading across the globe. But those projects filming abroad were given the ability to get back to work ahead of domestic sets, with Colin Trevorrow and company going through the health and safety measures needed to return to work.
The contents of Jurassic World: Dominion are a complete mystery, but the limited photos from the set have teased that it's going to be a wide, expansive story. This is likely while multiple set locations are being used, even if less of the crew will be working in Malta moving forward. The ending of Fallen Kingdom saw dinosuars freed and living among us, and there's no telling where the story will go from there.
Whatever Colin Trevorrow has in store, it's going to include the original trio of Jurassic Park actors: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. They'll reportedly be major roles in the movie as well, which makes sense given their experience now that dinosaurs and people are forced to cohabitate. The short film Battle at Big Rock (featured above) showed just how chaotic the world has become as a result, so the stakes are sky high.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to hit theaters on June 11th 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next moviegoing experience.