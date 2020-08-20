Why One Suicide Squad Star Thought The Ayer Cut Was Actually Happening

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique run in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. Some of the franchise's earliest entires failed to resonate with audiences and critics alike, including David Ayer's Suicide Squad. The filmmaker has been open about how studio interference altered his vision for the villain-centric blockbuster, leading some fans to campaign for HBO Max to #ReleaseTheAyerCut as they're doing with Zack Snyder's Justice League. And it turns out that those rumors actually convinced one of the cast members.