Hugh Jackman Recalls His ‘Twenty Second’ Audition For X-Men

While superhero audition processes are notoriously long (just ask Tom Holland), things were a bit more fast and loose with Bryan Singer's original X-Men movie. At least where Hugh Jackman was concerned, with the actor eventually becoming the most iconic figure from the entire property. He played Logan for a whopping 17 years, before hanging up the claws with Logan.

You can see Hugh Jackman's appearance on The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon below, including a clip of his original audition.